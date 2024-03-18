You are here: Home - News -

News

Property developer slapped with bankruptcy restriction of 12 years

by:
  • 18/03/2024
  • 0
Property developer slapped with bankruptcy restriction of 12 years
A property developer who deceived four individuals and deprived creditors of hundreds of thousands of pounds has had a number of bankruptcy restrictions imposed on him.

Glenn Armstrong was given a bankruptcy restrictions order (BRO) for 12 years at the High Court last week, following an investigation by the Insolvency Service.

This will mean that he is unable to borrow over £500 without informing the lender that he is subject to extended restrictions or cannot act as a company director without the court’s permission for 12 years under the order.

Bankruptcy proceedings began against Armstrong in 2018 following a creditor petition.

The proceedings found that Armstrong had offered false and misleading information to four individuals to allow him to secure £273,000.

Armstrong signed an undertaking with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in December 2018, where he said he would not enter into any further loan agreements directly or through his companies.

He was declared bankrupt in February 2021, and the 64-year-old had been subject to an 18-month interim BRO secured in August 2022.

Joe Sullivan, official receiver at the Insolvency Service, said: “Glenn Armstrong’s conduct in misleading investors was unacceptable and we are pleased to have secured stringent bankruptcy restrictions against him.

“The 12-year bankruptcy restrictions order, which follows on from an interim 18-month BRO, reflects the seriousness of the case and misconduct identified by the Insolvency Service.

“We will not hesitate to take robust action when financial wrongdoing is uncovered.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.