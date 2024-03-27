You are here: Home - News -

Legal and General pays £921m in retail protection claims in 2023

  • 27/03/2024
Legal and General’s total retail protection claims, which includes life insurance, income protection and critical illness, came to £921m in 2023.

The lender said that this is a £37.9m rise in claims paid compared to 2022.

Legal and General said that there were 18,696 claims paid across its protection product offering, which is 5% up on the prior year.

The company stated that, over the past five years, Legal and General paid out over £4bn in claims to its protection customers.

Legal and General said that claims with a combined value of £765,000 were paid to customers who had previously considered cancelling.

The firm said that this showed its “commitment to ensuring its customers have the cover in place to secure the best outcomes for each individual”.

David Banks, director of claims and underwriting at Legal and General Retail – which recently reshuffled its executive team – said: “We are proud of our claims-paying record and the ability to help individuals and their families during their time of need. We have supported more people than ever in 2023, demonstrating the value of protection, especially at a time of rising living costs and financial uncertainty.

“At Legal and General, we’re committed to ensuring more people have and keep their cover in place. Our customer story shows that communicating the value of protection throughout a person’s journey, and not just at the point of sale, can contribute to better customer outcomes.

“Beyond paying the claim, we also offer our customers extensive umbrella benefits – a package of value-added services and optional benefits. Our additional wellbeing services include a range of emotional and physical health support, all of which can have a positive impact on our customer’s lives before, during and after a claim.”

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

