Legal and General Retail reshuffles executive team

Legal and General Retail has made appointments to its executive team as part of a restructuring and refocus on strategy.

The retail division at Legal and General covers its pensions, retirement, mortgages and protection business.

Craig Brown, currently chief executive of home finance, has been made chief operating officer (COO) of the retail division.

Brown joined Legal and General in 2012 and has held several roles including director, intermediary and key account director. He will be responsible for operations across retail protection, annuities, workplace savings and home finance.

Lorna Shah, managing director for retail retirement, will now also lead the home finance department alongside her existing duty of leading the annuities business.

She has worked for the company for 20 years, and was previously CFO of Legal and General Retail Retirement. She was also a member of the home finance board.

Shah will see the home finance division through its plan to transition later life mortgages into mainstream retirement planning, as well as encourage integration between the annuities and home finance businesses.

Paula Llewellyn, retail chief marketing officer and direct managing director, will take on the additional responsibility of driving the strategy of the retail division.

Bernie Hickman, chief executive of Legal and General Retail, said: “As a leading provider of savings, protection, and retirement products, we remain focused on helping our customers manage their assets and income to achieve their life goals, whether that is helping to protect their income when life gets tough, grow their savings to enjoy retirement or accessing housing equity to supplement retirement savings. Joining up our businesses to create a single customer service and engagement platform is a key part of our customer-centric vision for the retail division.

“The changes I have announced today set us up to accelerate the growth of our business and deliver the best outcomes for our retail customers, helping them navigate through challenging economic times and providing them with peace of mind that they are being looked after by a trusted brand.”