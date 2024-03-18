You are here: Home - News -

News

Legal and General Retail reshuffles executive team

by:
  • 18/03/2024
  • 0
Legal and General Retail reshuffles executive team
Legal and General Retail has made appointments to its executive team as part of a restructuring and refocus on strategy.

The retail division at Legal and General covers its pensions, retirement, mortgages and protection business. 

Craig Brown, currently chief executive of home finance, has been made chief operating officer (COO) of the retail division. 

Brown joined Legal and General in 2012 and has held several roles including director, intermediary and key account director. He will be responsible for operations across retail protection, annuities, workplace savings and home finance. 

Lorna Shah, managing director for retail retirement, will now also lead the home finance department alongside her existing duty of leading the annuities business. 

She has worked for the company for 20 years, and was previously CFO of Legal and General Retail Retirement. She was also a member of the home finance board. 

Shah will see the home finance division through its plan to transition later life mortgages into mainstream retirement planning, as well as encourage integration between the annuities and home finance businesses. 

Paula Llewellyn, retail chief marketing officer and direct managing director, will take on the additional responsibility of driving the strategy of the retail division. 

Bernie Hickman, chief executive of Legal and General Retail, said: “As a leading provider of savings, protection, and retirement products, we remain focused on helping our customers manage their assets and income to achieve their life goals, whether that is helping to protect their income when life gets tough, grow their savings to enjoy retirement or accessing housing equity to supplement retirement savings. Joining up our businesses to create a single customer service and engagement platform is a key part of our customer-centric vision for the retail division.

“The changes I have announced today set us up to accelerate the growth of our business and deliver the best outcomes for our retail customers, helping them navigate through challenging economic times and providing them with peace of mind that they are being looked after by a trusted brand.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.