You are here: Home - News -

News

Finova launches customer retention portal

by:
  • 11/04/2024
  • 0
Finova launches customer retention portal
Mortgage and savings software provider Finova has launched a retention portal for borrowers coming to the end of their fixed rate period.

The portal will be powered by Finova’s originations platform Apprivo and has been designed to streamline the switching process for existing mortgage borrowers who want a product transfer. 

According to UK Finance, 1.6 million fixed rate mortgages are set to expire this year, and product transfers will still be a preference due to higher rates.

It has been developed to give borrowers control over the process by allowing them to observe their options and choose a product that fits their needs. Borrowers can also self-select a date to switch to the new product and pay any applicable outstanding fees. 

The portal is functional on all digital devices. 

It also offers secure access, data encryption and multi-factor authentication. 

The portal can be customised to align with each lender’s branding and can be configured to fit the needs of lenders and their specific customer processes. It can also be integrated into existing servicing solutions. 

Finova has built the platform to meet regulatory requirements, and it has been developed to be accessible to all users. It also has ‘positive friction points’ to help lenders comply with Consumer Duty and encourage borrowers to receive as much information on a possible mortgage switch as they can. 

 

Refining the customer experience

Chris Little, chief revenue officer at Finova, said: “As the UK’s leading provider of mortgage and savings software, the Finova team is constantly exploring new avenues to refine and streamline our customer service. The launch of our new retention portal solidifies our ongoing commitment to helping lenders better serve their customers and meet their evolving needs.

“As part of our ongoing strategic direction, we have invested in a new user experience team, which is charged with ensuring that our customers can truly get the most from our product offering. With several new updates in the pipeline, we will keep working alongside lenders to ensure customers who want to switch can do so with ease and speed.” 

Finova said the launch of the portal built on its existing proposition, which aimed to improve the overall customer and borrower experience. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.