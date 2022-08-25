You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Tab selects food charity Gratitude as partner

by:
  • 25/08/2022
Bridging lender Tab has selected Borehamwood-based charity Gratitude as its charity partner, providing support in a number of ways.

The lender will make a donation to the organisation, which redistributes surplus food from shops to the community, and Tab’s employees will also work as volunteers.

Tab will also man the charity’s pantry service and advice on marketing, website development and legal issues.

Gratitude was launched in 2009 and takes food that cannot be sold in shops due to packaging errors or overproduction and redistributes it to the community.

It runs a community pantry out of the Gratitude hub, which is based in the Old Library in Borehamwood on Elstree Way.

It has essentials like fruit, vegetable, milk, bread, tins and pasta, as well as baby clothes, nappies and wipes.

The hub also provides a kids’ section, adult clothes and healthcare items.

 

Giving back to the community

Duncan Kreeger (pictured far right), CEO and founder of Tab said that the firm wanted to support a small local charity that would give back to the community and where its support could make a big impact.

He continued that he was drawn to the charity as it was volunteer-run and the team was “passionate about helping others”.

He said: “When we went down to meet them in person, you could tell everyone there really wanted to make a difference. You could see the smiles on the facilities guests’ faces and how this is a charity that really has no judgement and is doing good.

“It’s well-run and has an excellent track record, it does important work helping people who are struggling, and the new partnership ties in neatly to our new ESG strategy.”

John Carlisle, CEO and founder of Gratitude, said: “We help to feed 2,000 people a week, distributing about £90,000 worth of groceries a month. With the help and support of organisations like Tab, we can continue growing and serving the needs of the community.”

At the end of June, Specialist Lending Solutions reported that Tab’s loan book had grown to £115m, up from approximately £50m in 2021.

