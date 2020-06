Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions select the top comments from our readers in our Star Letter section.

This week’s comment came from Matt who replied to the article: Housing market fundamentally sound but stamp duty boost needed – Lewis

He said: “Indeed, with the risk of the market going down, stamp duty on top of any potential losses and lenders asking for more deposit, the market is nowhere near to picking back up.

“A stamp duty holiday seems sensible. As a non first–time buyer, I believe this will play a central role in any future decision making.”