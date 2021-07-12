Poll: Should lenders start removing pandemic-related criteria for borrowers?

The support offered to people struggling financially during the pandemic has already begun to be withdrawn and many are back to relying on their usual resources to sustain themselves.

The date to apply for the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme for the fourth and final time passed in June, the furlough support is due to come to a close in September and payment holidays will end at the end of this month.

By now, people are either already depending on their own incomes to pay their way to or preparing to do so once the forbearance ends.

So, with most borrowers on track to being self-sufficient again, is it time to strike criteria which relates to changes in income due to the pandemic?