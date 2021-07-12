You are here: Home - Your Community - Poll -

News

Poll: Should lenders start removing pandemic-related criteria for borrowers?

by:
  • 12/07/2021
  • 0
Poll: Should lenders start removing pandemic-related criteria for borrowers?
The support offered to people struggling financially during the pandemic has already begun to be withdrawn and many are back to relying on their usual resources to sustain themselves. 

 

The date to apply for the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme for the fourth and final time passed in June, the furlough support is due to come to a close in September and payment holidays will end at the end of this month. 

By now, people are either already depending on their own incomes to pay their way to or preparing to do so once the forbearance ends.  

So, with most borrowers on track to being self-sufficient again, is it time to strike criteria which relates to changes in income due to the pandemic? 

 

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
TSB raises lending to 90 per cent LTV for flats and maisonettes

TSB has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) limit for flats and maisonettes to 90 per cent.

Close