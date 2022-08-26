Bad broker behaviour ‘unacceptable’ but better communication helps – Star Letter 26/08/2022

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

The first comments came in response to the story: Brokers and lenders urge collaboration as lenders report verbal abuse of staff

Sox said: “I completely agree it’s not acceptable for any kind of rudeness or abuse. What would be good though (and would reduce the chances of this happening) is for lenders to get their communication strategies in sync. For example, when you have a six-day delay, and a processing team is looking simply at the documents and ignoring the uploaded memo from the broker explaining why the document may not exactly be what was requested.

“I’ve had cases held with the processing team for three weeks, with them refusing to pass it to an underwriter because they can’t tick their boxes. Not every case is cut and paste.”

Sox added: “Also every lender should have a two-way communication notes facility on their website, this will save time for them and us.

“I recently had a case put back into a two-week queue because the underwriter didn’t read the memo where I had already satisfied the required point. I then had to spend 55 minutes on hold, so I’m going to be kind of annoyed when I get through.

“I don’t ever take it out on the person answering the phone, but I’m sure the frustrated tones are noted. This is something easily avoided by lenders, can help protect their staff and ultimately reduce their processing times.”

No more excuses

Replying to the same article, Dave Evans weighed in, saying: “It is totally unacceptable for any broker to be abusive. At the same time, it is unacceptable that lenders and solicitors are still hiding behind Covid as an excuse for shoddy service. It is abundantly clear that staff working from home, overall, are less efficient than pre-Covid. Brokers, and our clients, are taking the brunt of this.”

John Fisher replied to Dave Evans, adding: “Indeed. Funny how some lenders can answer the phone in 10 seconds – Coventry – while others take up to half an hour, and some lenders – Halifax – can go to offer in two to three days, while others can take six to seven weeks.”

Buyers under pressure

The next article to get a response from readers was: Thousands of leaseholders to get ground rent refunds

Arron said: “Often these buyers were pressured by the developer to use their preferred solicitor and broker, so why are they not compensating their clients for their poor advice? These clauses make a property unsaleable and unmortgageable.

“As a mortgage broker, I told clients to steer clear and even refused to help someone who wanted to persevere – they saw sense in the end and are eternally grateful. And I have suggested those with this problem pursue their claims directly to reclaim their losses.”