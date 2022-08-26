You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

Top Comments

Bad broker behaviour ‘unacceptable’ but better communication helps – Star Letter 26/08/2022

by:
  • 26/08/2022
  • 0
Bad broker behaviour ‘unacceptable’ but better communication helps – Star Letter 26/08/2022
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

The first comments came in response to the story: Brokers and lenders urge collaboration as lenders report verbal abuse of staff 

Sox said: “I completely agree it’s not acceptable for any kind of rudeness or abuse. What would be good though (and would reduce the chances of this happening) is for lenders to get their communication strategies in sync. For example, when you have a six-day delay, and a processing team is looking simply at the documents and ignoring the uploaded memo from the broker explaining why the document may not exactly be what was requested.  

“I’ve had cases held with the processing team for three weeks, with them refusing to pass it to an underwriter because they can’t tick their boxes. Not every case is cut and paste.” 

Sox added: “Also every lender should have a two-way communication notes facility on their website, this will save time for them and us. 

“I recently had a case put back into a two-week queue because the underwriter didn’t read the memo where I had already satisfied the required point. I then had to spend 55 minutes on hold, so I’m going to be kind of annoyed when I get through.  

“I don’t ever take it out on the person answering the phone, but I’m sure the frustrated tones are noted. This is something easily avoided by lenders, can help protect their staff and ultimately reduce their processing times.” 

 

No more excuses 

Replying to the same article, Dave Evans weighed in, saying: “It is totally unacceptable for any broker to be abusive. At the same time, it is unacceptable that lenders and solicitors are still hiding behind Covid as an excuse for shoddy service. It is abundantly clear that staff working from home, overall, are less efficient than pre-Covid. Brokers, and our clients, are taking the brunt of this.” 

John Fisher replied to Dave Evans, adding: “Indeed. Funny how some lenders can answer the phone in 10 seconds – Coventry – while others take up to half an hour, and some lenders – Halifax – can go to offer in two to three days, while others can take six to seven weeks.” 

 

Buyers under pressure 

The next article to get a response from readers was: Thousands of leaseholders to get ground rent refunds 

Arron said: “Often these buyers were pressured by the developer to use their preferred solicitor and broker, so why are they not compensating their clients for their poor advice? These clauses make a property unsaleable and unmortgageable.  

“As a mortgage broker, I told clients to steer clear and even refused to help someone who wanted to persevere – they saw sense in the end and are eternally grateful. And I have suggested those with this problem pursue their claims directly to reclaim their losses.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.