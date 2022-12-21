Cumberland BS teams up with Everfi to give school kids finance lessons

Cumberland Building Society has partnered with technology company Everfi to educate school children aged nine to 11-year-old on finance and money management skills.

The two parties have teamed up to introduce a mobile-first education resource, named Vault: Understanding Money, and it will be rolled out to 25 schools across Cumbria and North Lancashire.

The programme is interactive, with kids following on an “immersive adventure” with several different characters.

These include merman Prince Azuli who wants to plan his financial future but is unsure about where to start; Karie Koolewong, a koala who ends up borrowing money from her friends; and Gene E. Jones, who is a genie worried about big changes.

The programme aims to teach children how to make sensible financial decisions and teach life skills around goal setting and responsible decision-making.

Nigel Taylor, head of marketing and brand at Cumberland Building Society, said: “Having a good grasp of money management early in life is vital. We’re excited to work with Everfi to provide a free learning programme that will help hundreds of children in our local schools achieve this important life skill.

“Our purpose is to create banking experiences that are kinder to people and the planet, and this partnership is a great demonstration of our commitment to supporting the provision of financial education across our region.”

Nick Fuller, Everfi’s international president, added: “Understanding your finances and making sound financial decisions is key to a strong future, but many people don’t know where to turn to get the information they need in a way that is easily digestible and understandable.

“This programme is a testimony to Everfi’s commitment to providing financial education to learners of all ages and we commend Cumberland Building Society for making this commitment.”

If the scheme is successful it could be expanded to include a secondary school programme.