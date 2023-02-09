Skipton Group donates £55,000 to Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal

Skipton Group has pledged £55,000 to back urgent relief efforts following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The donation is made up of £50,000 from the building society along with £5,000 from Skipton Business Finance, the group’s asset-based lending division.

The donation has been made to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

Skipton Building Society will also allow people to donate to the appeal in any of its branches, or through a call to its direct team on 0345 850 1722.

Individuals can also make bank transfers to an account specifically set up for the earthquake appeal. The sort code is 20-78-91, the account number is 70798924 and the reference is 920168570.

Earlier this week at about 4am local time a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria. There have been 42 aftershocks, including one with a 6.6 magnitude.

The area was hit by a second earthquake of 7.5 magnitude later that day at around 1:24pm.

There is widespread devastation, with nearly 7,000 buildings estimated to have been destroyed and just over 19,000 people having died, according to Reuters.

The news outlet added that around 24 million people have been impacted by the earthquake.

Stacey Dickens, Skipton’s head of ESG, said: “We’ve all watched on in horror at the unimaginable loss and destruction caused by these devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

“Across the Skipton Group we want to help with the rescue and relief efforts and so have donated £55,000 to get much needed aid to those poor people and families who so desperately need help.”

She added: “We’ve also opened up our branches and call centre for anyone wanting to also donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal – simply call us or pop into any UK Skipton branch to make your donation.”