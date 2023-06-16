You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

Top Comments

The mortgage sector has been ‘relentless’ these last three years – Star Letter 16/06/2023

by:
  • 16/06/2023
  • 0
The mortgage sector has been ‘relentless’ these last three years – Star Letter 16/06/2023
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

The first came from Michelle Lawson, who was reacting to the story: Brokers divided over whether market ‘horrendous’ or advisers just need to ‘toughen up’ ‒ analysis 

She said: “Whilst I agree with the sentiment of some of these comments, time off is precious and everyone needs a break. We also know this industry isn’t about 9-5 and can be flexible to a point. Working all hours and being available 24/7 is not a testament to success.  

“A healthy work/life balance is where you don’t have to cancel a night out due to a rate pull. Are the lenders still working at this point? The answer is generally no.” 

She added: “It is not ‘normal’ to work every day of a 10-day holiday. Although, to a point when you own a business, you never switch off fully which makes the break time even more important. I have been in the industry now for just over 20 years and my own business for 10 years next year and just because it has ‘always been’ this way, it doesn’t mean it should continue.  

“You do have to take the rough with the smooth however this industry has been relentless over the last three years and the worst I have known it. Through progress comes change and from change comes progress. Everyone has their own business models and levels of acceptance – nobody is right or wrong – however, most people are in agreement that we have to do the right thing for our customers.” 

 

It’ll take time to see landlord exit 

The second came from Paul Barrett in response to the article: Reports of the ‘death’ of the UK buy-to-let sector have been greatly exaggerated – Davies 

He said: “Landlords are leaving the long-term letting sector, it takes time to do so. 

“But in the next 14 months, hundreds of thousands of landlords will be leaving the long-term term letting sector.” 

He added: “Landlords want to be out well before the Labour Party is in power at the coming General Election. Leveraged landlords are in extreme difficulty and they are 50 per cent of the letting market. 

“The private rental sector is facing issues it hasn’t seen since 1996.” 

The comments here are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/