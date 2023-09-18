OSB’s Hall raises £6k for charity

Jon Hall, group managing director of OSB, has raised £6,000 for charity after completing a 183-mile bike ride.

The money will go to Demelza children’s hospice which operates in Kent, South East London and East Sussex. The charity provides children and young people who have serious or life-limited conditions with care and gives them the opportunity to create memories.

Hall took on the challenge with Christina Fasoli (pictured, left), Canterbury branch manager for Kent Reliance.

The pair cycled from Paris to Sittingbourne over three days, having started on 15 September. They completed the cycle on Sunday afternoon.

So far, 100 donations have been made amounting to more than £6,000. Hall and Fasoli are still accepting donations, people who wish to donate can do so here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/osbgroup-pedalpower?

Demelza could use £5,000 to pay for 50 families to receive an evening of respite care which can give them a break while their child is being cared for by an expert. For £2,500 the charity can pay for a health care assistant for around a month who will provide dedicated care either at home or in a hospice.

Hall (pictured, right) said: “This has been a huge challenge for us both and crossing the finishing line, along with the other cyclists, was really moving. Powered by a great deal of adrenaline, news of the donations coming in and some extra help from energy gels, we’ve completed 183 miles for this amazing charity who do wonderful work across the southeast of England. Thanks to everyone who has donated and supported us on this journey.”

Louise Earl, corporate partnerships account manager at Demelza, added: “Kent Reliance do so much for Demelza, we are incredibly lucky to have their support. The staff get involved at all levels – volunteering to help at events, getting us tickets for days out for Demelza families and so much more.

“Jon and Christina have taken on this epic challenge to raise money for us and we could not be more grateful. We cherish the relationship that we have with Kent Reliance and their staff. Thank you so much for taking part in the ride, I hope you’ve been given some time off for a rest now.”