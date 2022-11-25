You are here: Home - Better Business - Profiles -

Know Your BDM: Charlotte Benn, Smoove

  • 25/11/2022
This week Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Charlotte Benn, account manager at Smoove.

What does your role entail and how long have you been doing it?  

I have been in my role for around 10 months; it consists of supporting brokers through their conveyancing journey. 

  

What attracted you to the sector?  

I have always found the industry interesting and wanted to work within the financial sector. Conveyancing merged my love of that as well as my enjoyment from helping others to get their dream home – hopefully with less of the stress. 

  

What were you doing in the five years before starting here?   

I was in school, finishing my A-levels. I studied English literature, business studies, and psychology. Unsurprisingly business studies was my favourite – it sparked my fascination for this industry. 

  

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?  

Talking, I love to have a friendly chat with those I work with. I feel the most important part of my job is understanding those I speak to so that I can help them as much as possible. I find the best way to do that is a good chat. 

  

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?  

Confidence in my own ability. I often forget that I do know more than I think and that if I trust myself, I may be able to help someone else. 

  

How has the pandemic changed the way you approach your job?  

I have gained a strong appreciation of work-life balance through working from home, appreciating the importance of work but ensuring I work to live and enjoy my ‘me time’. 

  

What is the most interesting/memorable property deal/case you’ve been involved in?  

I am hoping this will be my own property deal when I find the right one.  

  

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?   

I see myself having completed my CeMap and DipFA to gain further understanding of both sides of the market. 

  

If, present-day, you could go back in time and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?  

To invest in cryptocurrency and have some faith that it will all work out eventually. 

  

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?  

Settling into a remote working environment, building relationships in a virtual space. I am used to being able to look over my computer and have a chat; adjusting to Teams life is probably the hardest battle to date and one I am still working on. 

  

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?  

To pause time. Life moves so fast that I don’t feel we always appreciate the moment we are in. I think to pause time and appreciate would be the best skill for me. 

  

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?  

Would you like to walk the chickens? 

