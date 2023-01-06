Maximising staff potential is key to customer confidence – SmartSearch

Former CEO of Xerox, Anne M. Mulcahy once said: “Employees are a company’s greatest asset – they are your competitive advantage. You want to attract and retain the best; provide them with encouragement, stimulus and make them feel that they are an integral part of the company’s mission.”

This spot-on approach is one of the many reasons why the company has been a leader in its field for more than a century. After all, you cannot build a successful business without great people and offering a great place to work.

It is important to create a culture that provides mentoring, support and encouragement for staff to feel valued, unlock their full potential and seize any opportunities, no matter their age, race, position or gender.

Not only is it a fantastic way to build a diverse and engaged workforce, but it helps drive development, forge strong client relationships and deliver an outstanding product and service. It also helps develop a healthy pipeline of future leaders.

At SmartSearch, we are seeing this ethos come to fruition with real longevity found across our 180-strong team. In fact, many senior roles at the company are now filled by those who have progressed through the business.

And this wealth of experience only encourages confidence among our customers.

From entry level to board level

My own career path highlights the opportunity for progression at SmartSearch, and I hope it serves as an example to others of what is possible with hard work, determination and conviction. In the space of nine years, I’ve gone from an entry level position to chief operating officer (COO) – becoming the youngest board member and the first female in the process.

In fact, my journey with SmartSearch began before I knew it. While at university, I used to clean the office of the CEO of SmartSearch – something he wasn’t aware of when he hired me. Little did he know that I’d end up joining him on the board 10 years later.

My journey has always been client-focused whether it’s as an account manager or leading the client services department. This has given me fantastic insight into the demands of our customers and the unique challenges they face. It also highlights the value of engaging with customers, allowing their experience to shape the future of our product and business.

It has undoubtedly helped shape my leadership style too and how I fulfil my role as COO to best meet the needs of our clients.

People-first approach leads to vice presidency

It’s a similar story for Tom Dockerty, our new vice president of professional services sales.

Tom was one of the first hires at SmartSearch, joining as a sales executive almost 11 years ago. He has since climbed the ladder and now heads up the strategic direction of this key department. Through the success of his team and the wider business, SmartSearch now supports more than 5,700 clients and more than 50,000 users.

This includes one in three of the UK’s top 200 law firms, 30 per cent of the top 100 accountancy firms as well tier two banks, building societies, insurance firms, large IFAs and mortgage advisers.

It’s no secret that successful salespeople often get snapped up by other firms.

However, with our people-first philosophy and a proven path for progression, we are able to retain great talent and help them advance to positions where they can use their skills, knowledge and experience to spearhead major elements of the business.