by:
  • 20/02/2024
Tandem Bank signs Women in Finance charter
Tandem Bank has become a signatory of the Women in Finance charter to back the government and industry push for “gender balance in financial services”.

The Women in Finance charter commits signatories to support the “progression of women into senior roles across financial service”.

It includes four pledges – having a member of the senior executive team who is responsible and accountable for gender diversity and inclusion (D&I), setting internal targets for gender diversity across senior management, publishing progress annually, and an intention for the pay of the senior executive team to be linked to these targets.

Tandem, which recently refreshed its first charge range, said that it was “finalising its specific plans to underpin its commitment”.

The firm is one of 19 new signatories confirmed this month by the Treasury, with Darlington Building Society being another.

According to the Treasury, there are currently around 400 figures signed up to the Women in Finance charter, covering a million employees.

Tandem’s chief people officer Steve McNicholas said: “Culture is such an important thing across any business, but Tandem’s transformation has meant it is even more so. D&I are at the heart of that. And I couldn’t be prouder of the steps we’re taking to ensure we are leading the way in creating female role models that lead and inspire the next generation of female leaders.

“Signing of the charter marks our commitment to see gender balance across financial services and our work to build a fair, balanced and best place to work in the sector.”

