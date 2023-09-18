You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Creating mortgage access for a changing workforce – Pallett

by: Alison Pallett, sales director at Nottingham Building Society
  • 18/09/2023
Creating mortgage access for a changing workforce – Pallett
In a world where the nature of work is undergoing rapid transformation, the housing market is also experiencing its share of evolution.

As the traditional full-time, 9 to 5, job for life employment model gives way to the rise of self-employment, side hustles and contract work, the journey to home ownership is being reshaped.  

The Nottingham’s recent developments in mortgage accessibility provides a window into this evolving landscape, prompting a conversation about the future of mortgage lending and importantly, how lenders must adapt to meet the needs of today’s borrower. 

 

Mortgages for a changing workforce 

Today’s workforce is far from uniform. Self-employed professionals, freelancers, contractors, and individuals juggling multiple jobs now constitute a significant portion of the market. In the UK alone, there were 4.39 million self-employed workers at the beginning of the year, marking an increase of 1.19 million since 2020.  

Additionally, 1.21 million people are engaged in multiple jobs, and the number of those on zero-hours contracts has surpassed 1.13 million.   

To meet the needs of this diverse workforce, The Nottingham simplified the mortgage application process and lowered the criteria required. These changes acknowledge the evolving needs of these individuals and signal our commitment to fostering better and fairer access to housing finance. 

And these changes resonate beyond financial transactions – we are recognising a societal shift, acknowledging the diverse ways individuals contribute to the economy and their communities.  

 

Simplifying the path for brokers 

As lending practices adapt to the changing landscape, the role of mortgage brokers becomes even more pivotal. In an ever-shifting market, streamlined and supportive mortgage application processes are essential. This reduces friction in the mortgage journey, offering benefits to both brokers and homebuyers.  

Simplifying administrative complexities at application stage not only expedites the approval process but also empowers brokers to better serve their clients. In essence, this streamlining is a response to the contemporary demand for speed, efficiency, and a seamless customer experience.  

 

Implications for homeownership 

Behind each mortgage application lies someone’s dream of homeownership – a goal that goes beyond just financial transactions. These criteria changes are keeping pace with the new era of how we work – and roll out the welcome mat to a new cohort of homebuyers.  

Making these changes which allow more people to realise their dream of homeownership means we’re making the market fairer and providing more opportunities.   

It’s time to rethink the rules and work together to create a property landscape that matches the diverse realities of our modern world. 

Alison Pallett, sales director at Nottingham Building Society

