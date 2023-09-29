You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Why Paragon is reducing ERCs in years one and two – Sedgwick

by: Louisa Sedgwick, mortgages commercial director, Paragon Bank
  • 29/09/2023
Why Paragon is reducing ERCs in years one and two – Sedgwick
Brokers may have noticed that when we recently launched rate reductions of 30bps across our five-year fixed-rate range, all our 5 per cent fee products had reduced early repayment charges (ERCs) in years one and two.  

We acknowledge this is a departure from the industry norm; however, it will likely be a common feature of Paragon’s mortgage design going forward.

When we develop mortgage products, our aim is to balance the rate with any fees and ERCs. Where a product has a higher fee, we believe it is fair to give the option of lower ERC if the customer wishes to leave that product.

ERCs will vary by product but will typically be lower in the first year of the fixed-rate mortgage and then increase in years two and three, before reducing again in years four and five. In some cases, we will also utilise zero ERCs.

This approach more accurately reflects the different pricing structures we’ve introduced to provide brokers with broader options when sourcing mortgages for their clients.

We price our products with the fee relating to the pay rate; generally the higher the fee, the lower the rate. We feel that if the landlord elects to pay a higher fee to drive down the rate, they should not be disadvantaged if they then decide to redeem their mortgage in its first year.

 

Stability in volatility

With the market as volatile as it is, we want landlords to feel confident that they can benefit from the stability of a five-year fix now but also have the option to redeem if rates fall significantly in a year or two.

Previously, before economic instability made it necessary for lenders to diversify their product proposition to make the sums work for borrowers, there was little gap between a typical low fixed fee of £2,000, for example, and what would be one of the highest fees at 3%.

This means that you could argue that lenders could cover the cost of a borrower redeeming before the end of term by applying the same ERC structure across all products.

But, apply this to products where higher arrangement fees have been introduced to help keep rates down and borrowers could be paying a high fee when they take out a mortgage and then again if they want to redeem.

Such scenarios could leave lenders making a profit on a mechanism that should essentially only be in place to cover costs.

This doesn’t sit well with us, which is why our ERCs will now be set taking into account any other costs incurred by the borrower.

Louisa Sedgwick, mortgages commercial director, Paragon Bank

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.