Merry Christmas from all at Mortgage Solutions

  • 24/12/2019
Merry Christmas from all at Mortgage Solutions
Wishing all our readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

 

The team at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions would like to thank you all for reading and watching our articles and videos, attending events and contributing your thoughts and stories from life in the UK mortgage market this year.

Here are the biggest stories and contributions which have shifted the mortgage and specialist lending markets in 2019.

 

The biggest mortgage news stories of the year

 

‘Making things simple does not make them better, just easier to scam’ – the best broker comments of 2019

 

How brokers reacted to the key mortgage market issues of 2019

 

 

The stories which defined specialist lending in 2019

 

 

 

Close