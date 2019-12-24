‘Making things simple does not make them better, just easier to scam’ – the best broker comments of 2019

Each week, Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions runs a Star Letter feature, in which we collate the top comments posted under our articles.

Some show their clear disagreement or agreement to the original article, while others manage to spark further discussion among readers.

With the Mortgages Market Study release earlier this year, many comments were centered around regulation and the effects it may have on the market as well as disputes to some of the claims made by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

As regulatory changes continued to filter through the sector then came further comments on some of the updates, with many expressing strong views on what some of them may mean in the future.

Elsewhere was the praising of a little known building society, as well as the suggestion that brokers should educate pupils on financial products to increase awareness.