  • 24/12/2019
‘Making things simple does not make them better, just easier to scam’ – the best broker comments of 2019
Each week, Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions runs a Star Letter feature, in which we collate the top comments posted under our articles.

 

Some show their clear disagreement or agreement to the original article, while others manage to spark further discussion among readers. 

With the Mortgages Market Study release earlier this year, many comments were centered around regulation and the effects it may have on the market as well as disputes to some of the claims made by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

As regulatory changes continued to filter through the sector then came further comments on some of the updates, with many expressing strong views on what some of them may mean in the future.

Elsewhere was the praising of a little known building society, as well as the suggestion that brokers should educate pupils on financial products to increase awareness.

 

‘The FCA should regulate from a factual position’ – Star Letter 27/09/19

 

‘I hope execution-only leads to lenders paying large amounts of compensation’ – Star Letter 04/10/2019

 

‘Making things simple does not make them better, just easier to scam’ – Star Letter 13/09/19

 

Advisers should speak in schools to raise financial awareness – Star Letter 15/11/2019

 

‘Dual pricing could send mortgage fraud through the roof’ – Star Letter 08/11/2019

 

‘It makes my blood boil when the regulator says we only act to secure a proc fee’ – Star Letter 29/03/2019

 

Affordability: ‘A mortgage is as good as its strongest link’ – Star Letter 26/07/2019

 

‘Keep pension and mortgage separate, there are better ways to raise a house purchase deposit’ – Star Letter 07/06/2019

 

‘FCA and HMRC have skewed the mortgage market’ – Star Letter 15/02/2019

 

‘Brokers already use duty of care with clients or they’d be out of business’ – Star Letter 26/04/2019

 

‘This tiny building society is leading the way’ – Star Letter 19/07/19

 

