You are here: Home - News -

News

Trussle founder Ishaan Malhi quits firm

by:
  • 03/01/2020
  • 0
Trussle founder Ishaan Malhi quits firm
Ishaan Malhi, the founding chief executive of online mortgage broker Trussle, has resigned with immediate effect.

 

While the company searches for his replacement,  chairman Simon Williams and the senior leadership team will lead the business.

He was appointed to the firm in April and has 30 years’ financial services experience including nine years at Citigroup as the head of its international Retail Bank and three years as the head of HSBC’s Wealth Management group. 

Williams will be supported by co-founder Jonathan Galore who helped establish Trussle in 2015 and remains closely involved in the business.   

Malhi (pictured), who has also stepped down from the board, leaves the business with immediate effect. Trussle declined to comment on his reasons for leaving.

The firm told Mortgage Solutions there was no set deadline for recruiting the new CEO but said it would “look to find the best possible candidate for the role”.  

Trussle’s chairman, Simon Williams, said: “I would like to thank Ishaan both personally and on behalf of the board for his efforts over the last five years, building Trussle to where it is today and playing an instrumental role in our mission of making mortgages fairer.  

“We’re at a pivotal stage of Trussle’s journey and a new leader will be central to build on Ishaan’s vision during our next phase of development and to capitalise on the immense opportunity that lies ahead of us.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

How confident are you about the prospects for your business in 2020?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Remortgage approvals dip in November – Bank of England

Monthly remortgage approvals dipped in November while the number of applications for house purchase given the green light remained stable.

Close