Bath Building Society appoints Ingle as CEO

Bath Building Society has promoted Richard Ingle (pictured) to the role of chief executive officer, subject to regulatory approval.

Ingle, who has been chief financial officer (CFO) for Bath Building Society and a board member since 2022, will take over from Kevin Gray who will retire from the mutual on 7 March after nearly 25 years.

Prior to Bath Building Society, Ingle was CFO for Triodos Bank for around four years and before that was a business consultant and finance business partner for unsecured lending at Bank of Ireland for half a year on an interim basis.

Before that, he worked at Nationwide as head financial management for over three years.

Ingle has also been a consultant for RAC and Renewable Energy Association and held roles at Npower and RWE.

A replacement for CFO and board member will be advertised imminently and an interim CFO will be appointed in time for Ingle taking on his CEO responsibilities.

Joanne Evans, chair of Bath Building Society, said: “Kevin has made a huge contribution to the success of the Society over a long period of time and will be greatly missed by all his board and society colleagues. In order to find the most suitable successor as CEO, the board has undertaken a comprehensive recruitment and selection process.

“Richard has played a significant part in the society’s transformation programme over the past two years, and I am confident he will take this to the next level as our new CEO, enabling digitisation and other improvements to member service, to support sustained growth in society membership.

“On behalf of the board, I want to take this opportunity to thank Kevin for his very significant contribution to the society’s success over the last decades and we wish him every success in the future.”

Ingle added: “I’m honoured to be asked to take on the lead of the society as we undertake our transformation programme to serve members as a modern and sustainable mutual. I’m grateful to Kevin for bringing me into the Society as CFO and his wise and enjoyable counsel in the time we have worked together. I wish him all the very best for his future endeavours.”