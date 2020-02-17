You are here: Home - News -

News

Broker uses virtual reality to complete mortgage application

by:
  • 17/02/2020
  • 0
Broker uses virtual reality to complete mortgage application
Virtual reality (VR) goggles could be the next form of technology to drive the way mortgage brokers process applications, Mortgage Guardian’s Christopher Hall has said.

 

The mortgage adviser completed an agreement in principle with an Oculus Quest headset he purchased for £400 to see how the technology would enhance his day to day activities at work.  

He said: “Everybody looking at VR from a fintech point of view is making it all about the customer experience. What I’m looking at is how brokers can use it.

“Technology is driving a lot of things and I think VR will drive the way mortgage brokers work eventually. Whether there’s going to be enough brokers who are willing to sit in their office waving their arms around with their goggles on, I don’t know. ” 

The headset comes with handheld controllers and a pointer which can be used to navigate web pages, move files around and enter information.  

The user sees themselves sat in a virtual, 3D house in front of a large screen which has a series of tabs including a sourcing system, diary, clock and lender portal. The user can also connect their phone and headset so calls can be made. 

Hall said the headset took him “no time” to work out how to use and he was able to access major lender websites such as Halifax and Nationwide as usual. 

“The majority of my clients I’ll speak to over email or the telephone so there’s no reason why I can’t do a mortgage application using VR. My clients wouldn’t even know because they wouldn’t be in front of me,” Hall added. 

However, he said the idea of lenders developing processes to accommodate VR technology was “questionable” as it depended on how many brokers were open to using it. 

“We’ve moved on from a paper-based system because everyone went online, so the next step could be VR,” he added. 

 

Things to consider 

Hall said the VR headset could potentially help those with work-related health issues such as repetitive strain injury. 

He said: “The keyboard is completely within the virtual world and your hands will be holding the controls. For brokers using a virtual keyboard, that could reduce repetitive strain injury as they’ll be using a pointer rather than a mouse and the joysticks to scroll.”   

He also said it could be used as an educational tool, as brokers could watch how other advisers worked by connecting to the virtual realm. Furthermore, Hall said the use of VR would mean a broker may need less equipment while being able to work remotely. 

However, he noted that internet security, storage availability and the potential for users to get headaches and migraines would need to be explored. 

He also said some functionality issues would need to be addressed as he found certain processes were slower than others and substituting his hands with controllers made him feel “detached”. 

Hall said: “In the tech world, once we start moving forward there’s no going back. Somebody somewhere will have to pioneer this.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Landlord numbers crash to seven-year low

The number of landlords has fallen to its lowest level in seven years, research has found.

Close