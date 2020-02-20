You are here: Home - News -

News

MCI Club launches free digital mortgage broker platform

by:
  • 20/02/2020
  • 0
MCI Club launches free digital mortgage broker platform
The MCI Mortgage Club has launched a digital mortgage broker platform aimed at traditional brokers to help them build their online presence and “compete with the Trussles and Habitos” of the sector.

 

It will be free to use for all existing members of the club as well as new registrants. 

Using the same platform used by online broker Burrow, the interactive chat adviser has been developed so brokers can integrate it into their existing website and attract new clients.  

The client will gain access to the platform via a link on the broker’s website or an email from the broker and it will be branded to reflect the respective broker’s business. 

The platform will present clients with a set of questions to gather information such as personal and employment details, type and size of mortgage required. It then uses a combination of product, criteria and affordability sourcing to deliver a mortgage report suggesting suitable products to the client. 

This is expected to generate a lead back to the adviser who can then follow up with the client and deal with them remotely or face-to-face. 

Phil Whitehouse (pictured), head of the MCI Club, said: “It supplements any broker’s usual proposition, providing them with an online presence to compete with the Habitos and Trussles of this world, that have dominated the headlines in recent years.   

“Leads can be integrated into any back-office system and the white-labelling options ensure there is no bump when moving from an intermediary’s website to the digital broker. It levels the playing field for each and every intermediary business, by providing a digital broker platform that reflects and compliments each broker’s business uniquely.” 

Whitehouse said it would also save brokers time as the basic data gathering and qualification will already be done.  

MCI’s parent company, the Ekeeper Group, developed the Burrow platform for the intermediary sector and completed a six-month trial to which it said had “positive results”.   

David Bennett, Ekeeper’s commercial director, added: “More and more we see online engagement dominating in terms of capturing and retaining clients.   

“By enabling intermediaries to have their own digital mortgage broker and integrate that into their existing processes and systems, every UK intermediary can have the best of both worlds”.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020 to Apr 24, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020 to Apr 30, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Do you think fixed-for-term mortgages will be successful?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Clare Jupp Brightstar use this
Brightstar wins Sunday Times award for second year

The Brightstar Group has won the Sunday Times award for Best Small Company to work for, for the second year...

Close