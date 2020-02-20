MCI Club launches free digital mortgage broker platform

The MCI Mortgage Club has launched a digital mortgage broker platform aimed at traditional brokers to help them build their online presence and “compete with the Trussles and Habitos” of the sector.

It will be free to use for all existing members of the club as well as new registrants.

Using the same platform used by online broker Burrow, the interactive chat adviser has been developed so brokers can integrate it into their existing website and attract new clients.

The client will gain access to the platform via a link on the broker’s website or an email from the broker and it will be branded to reflect the respective broker’s business.

The platform will present clients with a set of questions to gather information such as personal and employment details, type and size of mortgage required. It then uses a combination of product, criteria and affordability sourcing to deliver a mortgage report suggesting suitable products to the client.

This is expected to generate a lead back to the adviser who can then follow up with the client and deal with them remotely or face-to-face.

Phil Whitehouse (pictured), head of the MCI Club, said: “It supplements any broker’s usual proposition, providing them with an online presence to compete with the Habitos and Trussles of this world, that have dominated the headlines in recent years.

“Leads can be integrated into any back-office system and the white-labelling options ensure there is no bump when moving from an intermediary’s website to the digital broker. It levels the playing field for each and every intermediary business, by providing a digital broker platform that reflects and compliments each broker’s business uniquely.”

Whitehouse said it would also save brokers time as the basic data gathering and qualification will already be done.

MCI’s parent company, the Ekeeper Group, developed the Burrow platform for the intermediary sector and completed a six-month trial to which it said had “positive results”.

David Bennett, Ekeeper’s commercial director, added: “More and more we see online engagement dominating in terms of capturing and retaining clients.

“By enabling intermediaries to have their own digital mortgage broker and integrate that into their existing processes and systems, every UK intermediary can have the best of both worlds”.