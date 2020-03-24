You are here: Home - News -

News

Income protection enquiries treble as borrowers fear for jobs

by:
  • 24/03/2020
  • 0
Income protection enquiries treble as borrowers fear for jobs
Mortgage and protection advisers have reported a surge in homeowners asking for quotes to insure themselves against loss of income as coronavirus continues its spread across the UK.

 

Advice firm Lifesearch saw enquiries for protection insurance treble last week, compared to a normal week. The majority of customers wanted to know if loss of income because of the virus was covered.

Borrowers are anxious that they if they have to self isolate or their business closes they will have insufficient income to cover their mortgage costs and household bills.

The government has announced a package of measures to protect homeowners, such as mortgage payment holidays.

However, those who become ill with the virus and have to stay at home will only receive statutory sick pay. Others are concerned that the will lose their jobs or if they are self employed, will only have universal credit to fall back on.

 

Confused about cover

Managing director of Prolific Mortgage Finance, Lea Karasavvas said the first wave of enquiries he received from worried homeowners were for Accident Sickness and Unemployment policies, fearing they may lose their jobs because of the impact of the virus on health and businesses.

But advisers expect the unemployment part of this type of policy to be removed for new plans. L&G insurance has already temporarily withdrawn its unemployment cover for new customers.

He too has seen an uplift in income protection requests. He says clients are confused about what income protection will cover them for, believing incorrectly that it includes redundancy as well as sickness protection.

Karasavvas said: “What is clear, is that our client base is now understanding the importance of their income and to insure it.

“We pride ourselves on ensuring all aspects of protection are discussed with our clients and issue insurance decline letters to remind them of its importance throughout the mortgage process if they decide not to heed our advice.”

 

Cover on submisison

Prolific advisers have also reported a rise in life cover enquiries.

The biggest concern among protection specialists, he said, is how providers will get GP reports given how overworked doctors are right now and how long it will take to get these issued and policies on risk.

“Because of this, he added, providers that do not offer accidental death benefit on submission of cases meaning clients are not covered on submission of application rather than acceptance, are being disregarded when it comes to recommendations.”

“Our hope now, is that providers will look to follow suit of the mortgage companies and provide payment holidays for their policy holders in financial strife so people can remain covered through these difficult times,” said Karasavvas.

“However getting any provider to respond to this so far has proved a challenge. What is vital now is that people remain insured when they need it most, rather than lapse policies to try and save a few pounds.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Paul Brett
Landbay removes high-LTV deals and introduces two-minute DIP

Landbay has removed its highest loan-to-value (LTV) deals and made changes to its application process.

Close