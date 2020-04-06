You are here: Home - News -

Broker Dean Mason passes away

by:
  • 06/04/2020
  • 0
Former mortgage and protection adviser Dean Mason has passed away as a result of Covid-19.

 

Mason (pictured) was director and founder of his own advice firm Masons Financial Planning, based in Hertfordshire.

He was a popular figure in the mortgage and protection industry and was a frequent contributor in the media.

Having worked at Nationwide, he started his career in the advice sector at Lifesearch in 2003, before moving on and eventually setting up his own firm in 2009.

Mason was 51 and leaves a wife and young children

 

‘Dean was a very rare person’

Roy Mcloughlin, protection specialist at Cavendish Ware, said he was deeply saddened by the news.

“Dean was one of the nicest people you ever had the privilege of meeting,” he said.

“While mortgages were his speciality, he had a refreshingly positive attitude to protection alongside that and his passion for advice was always evident.

“He gave a very human touch to dealing with customers which is undoubtedly why he was so successful. He will be sorely missed by everyone who met and enjoyed a welcome Guinness with him.”

Alan Lakey, director of CI Expert, had also known Mason for more than a decade and echoed Mcloughlin’s praise for him.

“Dean was a very rare person, I don’t know anyone who disliked him, he was just a really nice guy, it’s just tragic,” he said.

“He was always happy, that was his default setting – you never heard a miserable word from him.

“And it’s telling that as he was mainly a mortgage broker, plenty of people in the protection industry used him for their own mortgages.

“Whenever he was commenting in the press or writing articles, he was just talking common sense stuff that would resonate with people,” Lakey added.

 

‘To be missed is an understatement’

Matt Morris, director of Carr Consulting & Communications, also typified the feelings within the industry.

“I’ve known Dean since the first year I joined financial services in 2007. He was a mate and one of the friendliest people I’ve met, I never heard him say a bad word about anyone,” Morris said.

“He was also my mortgage broker and helped me to buy my first property.

“Dean is one of those people who, when you’re at a dull event or conference and don’t know many people, if you spotted him across the room you’d know it was going to be much more enjoyable.

“To say he’ll be missed by a lot of people is an understatement,” Morris added.

Mason’s firm was a member of Quilter and the network has offered its support to his family.

Gemma Harle, managing director – mortgage and financial planning network at Quilter Financial Planning, added: “Everyone at Quilter Financial Planning is saddened to learn this terrible news. Our thoughts are with Dean’s family and friends at this difficult time and we’re here to support in them in any way we can.”

 

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

