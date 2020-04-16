You are here: Home - News -

News

Openwork and Stonebridge add adviser support portals and remote training

by:
  • 16/04/2020
  • 0
Openwork and Stonebridge add adviser support portals and remote training
A pair of adviser networks have introduced support portals to help members during the coronavirus pandemic and updated training and onboarding processes to be conducted remotely.

 

Openwork said its portal is delivering updates on the latest government guidance for businesses, support on advising clients remotely, tips for advising existing, new and vulnerable clients, market updates and general advice around remote working.

Its adviser introduction and academy courses have been re-formed to be delivered online allowing the programmes to continue running remotely.

“To help the advisory and back-office community, Openwork very significantly increased the flow of communications focused on each marketplace, covering protection, mortgages and wealth, to dynamically support advisers through the current environment,” it said.

“Firms can access support on the adoption of new tools to help them work more effectively with colleagues and clients including the use of electronic identity and verification and developing methods for the secure exchange of documents.”

Openwork chief executive Philip Howell said he was pleased with how the business had pulled together to support its advisers and their clients.

John Byrne, principal at London-based advice firm Gerrard Byrne, said: “With so much uncertainty right now, especially around the financial markets and the performance of the UK economy, clients more than ever need reassurance and guidance from financial advisers.

“Many of my clients have said how much it means to them to be able to speak to an adviser in these turbulent times which highlights the real value of advice.”

 

Stonebridge

Stonebridge has also launched its support hub page for appointed representative (AR) firms and customers.

It covers frequently asked questions, communication updates, business and financial guidance, home movers’ advice and a focus on personal wellbeing.

The network said it was providing additional marketing resource to firms and advisers to improve the remortgage and protection advice journey, and it is using a remote induction process for new starters.

Stonebridge chief technology officer Carl Webber acknowledged that last month had presented significant challenges for all, but added: “We’ve successfully been able to change the way we work, to ensure our AR firms and advisers could continue with their work.

“Feedback from firms has been excellent and it encourages us to continue to add new ways of working and training to ensure users have everything they need to make it through this difficult period and beyond.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Property market among first to reopen after lockdown

Estate agents could be among the first businesses to reopen when the government starts to relax social distancing restrictions.

Close