Openwork and Stonebridge add adviser support portals and remote training

A pair of adviser networks have introduced support portals to help members during the coronavirus pandemic and updated training and onboarding processes to be conducted remotely.

Openwork said its portal is delivering updates on the latest government guidance for businesses, support on advising clients remotely, tips for advising existing, new and vulnerable clients, market updates and general advice around remote working.

Its adviser introduction and academy courses have been re-formed to be delivered online allowing the programmes to continue running remotely.

“To help the advisory and back-office community, Openwork very significantly increased the flow of communications focused on each marketplace, covering protection, mortgages and wealth, to dynamically support advisers through the current environment,” it said.

“Firms can access support on the adoption of new tools to help them work more effectively with colleagues and clients including the use of electronic identity and verification and developing methods for the secure exchange of documents.”

Openwork chief executive Philip Howell said he was pleased with how the business had pulled together to support its advisers and their clients.

John Byrne, principal at London-based advice firm Gerrard Byrne, said: “With so much uncertainty right now, especially around the financial markets and the performance of the UK economy, clients more than ever need reassurance and guidance from financial advisers.

“Many of my clients have said how much it means to them to be able to speak to an adviser in these turbulent times which highlights the real value of advice.”

Stonebridge

Stonebridge has also launched its support hub page for appointed representative (AR) firms and customers.

It covers frequently asked questions, communication updates, business and financial guidance, home movers’ advice and a focus on personal wellbeing.

The network said it was providing additional marketing resource to firms and advisers to improve the remortgage and protection advice journey, and it is using a remote induction process for new starters.

Stonebridge chief technology officer Carl Webber acknowledged that last month had presented significant challenges for all, but added: “We’ve successfully been able to change the way we work, to ensure our AR firms and advisers could continue with their work.

“Feedback from firms has been excellent and it encourages us to continue to add new ways of working and training to ensure users have everything they need to make it through this difficult period and beyond.”