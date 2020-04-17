You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/04/2020

by:
  • 17/04/2020
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/04/2020
Preparations and expectations for what may happen to the property market once the pandemic passes were among the top stories this week as the extension of Help to Buy and a potential drop in UK house prices were reported.

 

Elsewhere, lenders were cautioned that the ban of the use of credit cards for gambling activity could lead to greater consequences in the mortgage sector.

 

Mortgage lenders warned over risk from gambling addicts as credit card ban takes effect

 

Plans to end mortgage holidays must begin now, MPs warned

 

Govt talking to HBF on Help to Buy, stamp duty and re-opening housing market

 

Property market among first to reopen after lockdown – reports

 

Mortgage broker thrown furlough lifeline after new firm stumps up salary

 

Lender data reveals severity of expected shock to mortgage market

 

E.surv signs up 14 mortgage lenders to remote valuation service

 

UK house prices to drop 13 per cent this year, CEBR predicts

 

‘Brokers will not hurry to use lenders who let them down in this crisis’ – Marketwatch

 

TSB increases buy-to-let stress rate as Barclays refreshes deals

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
IMLA fears non-bank lenders will struggle with payment holidays without support

The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) has warned that some non-bank lenders may be unable to offer mortgage payment holidays...

Close