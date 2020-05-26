Mortgage Engine appoints Natalie Strong as senior relationship manager

Mortgage Engine has appointed Natalie Strong as senior relationship manager as part of the fintech’s drive to connect more mortgage distributors with lenders.

She will work with the tech teams of UK distributors to implement the fintech firm’s application program interface (API) technology and connect their systems with lenders.

Strong moved to London from Australia in 2018 to work for Iress as its implementation consultant, a role she held until May. While in Australia, she worked as a financial adviser for more than five years, specialising in mortgages and wealth management.

Mortgage Engine’s team, led by digital transformation specialist and managing director Cloë Atkinson, has grown to 30 members since its launch to market in November.

Mortgage Engine’s multi-decision in principle (DIP) platform allows intermediaries to source DIPs from multiple lenders simultaneously without needing to re-key customer data during the application process.

Atkinson said: “Natalie is a welcome addition to the Mortgage Engine team, bringing wide-ranging experience that will be invaluable in her work helping distributors explore the benefits API technology.

“Mortgage intermediaries have faced unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus crisis. Our technology is designed to make their lives easier by reducing admin time spent on applications, allowing them to focus energy on serving their customers and guiding their businesses back to strength.”

Natalie Strong, (pictured) senior relationship manager at Mortgage Engine, added: “I have worked as a broker and understand the frustrations that come with outdated processes and not having the digital tools to improve them.

“I also have experience on the implementation side, working with distributors to adopt new technology and ensure it is helping them achieve what they want it to.”