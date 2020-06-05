Paradigm in equity release referral deal with Key

Under the deal, adviser members of the mortgage club will be able to refer clients for lifetime mortgages to The Equity Release Experts, Key Group’s whole of market division.

More than 1,544 firms are members of Paradigm, while The Equity Release Experts has a network of 100 advisers.

Gary Little, business development director at Key Partnerships said: “With the later life lending market continuing to grow, we are seeing an increasing number of mortgage brokers who are keen to offer their clients a wider range of options.

“We are therefore delighted to be working with Paradigm who as a leading mortgage club distributor is committed to not only supporting its members but also their clients as they look make smart choices around later life borrowing.”

John Coffield, head of mortgages at Paradigm, added: “With increasing numbers of people either entering retirement with mortgages or looking at how housing equity can support them and their wider families aspirations, we wanted to find a trusted equity release referral partner.

“Key Partnerships has an excellent reputation in this sector and we are delighted to be working with them and The Equity Release Experts to support our wider membership.”