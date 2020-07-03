Poll: Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage deal after taking a payment holiday?

More than 1.8 million mortgage payment holidays have been taken since March when the country went into lockdown.

At the same time, the number of businesses supported under Covid-19 lending schemes has topped one million.

Payment holidays do not negatively affect a borrower’s credit reports or history.

However, the Financial Conduct Authority has told consumers “credit files aren’t the only source of information which lenders can use to assess creditworthiness”.

This week, Mortgage Solutions wants to know if mortgage brokers have noticed an impact of these measures on clients’ ability to borrow. Cast your vote in the poll below.