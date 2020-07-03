You are here: Home - News -

News

Poll: Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage deal after taking a payment holiday?

by:
  • 03/07/2020
  • 0
Poll: Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage deal after taking a payment holiday?
More than 1.8 million mortgage payment holidays have been taken since March when the country went into lockdown.

 

At the same time, the number of businesses supported under Covid-19 lending schemes has topped one million.

Payment holidays do not negatively affect a borrower’s credit reports or history.

However, the Financial Conduct Authority has told consumers “credit files aren’t the only source of information which lenders can use to assess creditworthiness”.

This week, Mortgage Solutions wants to know if mortgage brokers have noticed an impact of these measures on clients’ ability to borrow. Cast your vote in the poll below.

Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage after taking a payment holiday or using coronavirus support schemes?

View Results

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Jul 08, 2020 to Jul 09, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage after taking a payment holiday or using coronavirus support schemes?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Search button
Mortgage searches in June exceed pre-lockdown levels – Twenty7Tec

There were 1.2 million mortgage searches in the month of June overtaking the year-high number of searches seen in January...

Close