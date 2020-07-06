You are here: Home - News -

News

AMI welcomes FCA fee reduction for intermediary firms

by:
  • 06/07/2020
  • 0
AMI welcomes FCA fee reduction for intermediary firms
The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has praised the Financial Conduct Authority for reducing Financial Services Compensation Scheme fee costs for mortgage intermediary firms.

 

In its policy statement for 2020/21 which was published last week, the regulator confirmed it would freeze fees to protect smaller firms which make up 71 per cent of regulated companies.   

This means for firms whose turnover has remained consistent, there will be a year-on-year reduction in costs, largely due to a decrease in the levies paid towards the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). 

The fees to be paid by mortgage firms in 2020/21 have been reduced by one per cent to £6.8m. 

For firms that are in the medium and smaller category with a turnover of less than £10,000, payment will be due within 90 days of the date of the invoice instead of 30 days. Larger firms are expected to pay their fees and levies under usual terms. 

Robert Sinclair, chief executive of AMI, said: “AMI welcomes the reduction in FSCS fee costs for firms in the midst of this pandemic and at a time when capital resources are more challenging for firms. 

“Whilst delighted that firms will not see a real increase in their total fees and levies costs this year, we remain acutely aware of the challenges faced by firms and the interrelation between capital adequacy requirements, professional indemnity insurance, Financial Ombudsman Service and the FSCS costs. 

I was heartened to hear Charles Randell’s [FCA chair] statement that they needed to redesign the system to ensure that polluting firms in the financial sector pay, not those who have behaved well.  

AMI will continue to work to hold the FCA to account and ensure that intermediary fees are proportionate to the risks posed, he added. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Jul 08, 2020 to Jul 09, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage after taking a payment holiday or using coronavirus support schemes?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Interest-only activity could surge after coronavirus – Moneyfacts

Many mortgages on the market now come with an interest-only option, which could provide borrowers facing reduced income levels after...

Close