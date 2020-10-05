Accord and Coventry Building Society expand broker support teams

Accord Mortgages and Coventry Building Society have made appointments to their broker-facing teams.

Coventry for Intermediaries has appointed Paul Purewal (pictured) as corporate account manager.

He will be responsible for managing key intermediary relationships at a national level with the society’s corporate accounts and their strategic business partners.

Purewal has worked for the lender since 2001 and undertaken a variety of intermediary-facing roles since 2013.

He became regional sales manager in 2018, leading a team of field-based business development managers (BDMs) in the North of the UK, and takes over the role from Jonathan Stinton who was promoted to head of intermediary relationships earlier this year.

Purewal said: “I’m looking forward to working closely with our corporate accounts and their intermediary partners.

“Service is an important factor for advisers and their clients and we strive to deliver the best service possible.”

Stinton added: “Paul’s strategic vision and experience working with intermediaries up and down the country makes him an ideal fit for this role.

“He has a thorough knowledge of the market and understands what the priorities are for mortgage businesses.”

Accord

Meanwhile Accord has appointed two new business development advisers to its sales team to help provide more support to brokers.

The team of 12 advisers handles all inbound queries from brokers and is also operating the webchat service for the Yorkshire Building Society’s adviser arm.

The team will now be joined by Lauren Tavernier, who has five years’ experience as a customer services representative for Yorkshire Building Society direct mortgages, and Alexandra Bodrozic, who has worked within the mortgage litigation team since November 2018.

Nick Piper, strategic business performance and operations manager, said: “Since our webchat capability was increased back in March, we’ve seen how just how invaluable the support from the BDAs is to brokers trying to get the latest information to help them with new applications.”

He added: “We’re delighted to have Lauren and Alexandra join the team. They are already having a significant impact, ensuring we can continue to respond to brokers as quickly and effectively as possible.”