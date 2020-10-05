You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord and Coventry Building Society expand broker support teams

by:
  • 05/10/2020
  • 0
Accord and Coventry Building Society expand broker support teams
Accord Mortgages and Coventry Building Society have made appointments to their broker-facing teams.

 

Coventry for Intermediaries has appointed Paul Purewal (pictured) as corporate account manager.

He will be responsible for managing key intermediary relationships at a national level with the society’s corporate accounts and their strategic business partners.

Purewal has worked for the lender since 2001 and undertaken a variety of intermediary-facing roles since 2013.

He became regional sales manager in 2018, leading a team of field-based business development managers (BDMs) in the North of the UK, and takes over the role from Jonathan Stinton who was promoted to head of intermediary relationships earlier this year.

Purewal said: “I’m looking forward to working closely with our corporate accounts and their intermediary partners.

“Service is an important factor for advisers and their clients and we strive to deliver the best service possible.”

Stinton added: “Paul’s strategic vision and experience working with intermediaries up and down the country makes him an ideal fit for this role.

“He has a thorough knowledge of the market and understands what the priorities are for mortgage businesses.”

 

Accord

Meanwhile Accord has appointed two new business development advisers to its sales team to help provide more support to brokers.

The team of 12 advisers handles all inbound queries from brokers and is also operating the webchat service for the Yorkshire Building Society’s adviser arm.

The team will now be joined by Lauren Tavernier, who has five years’ experience as a customer services representative for Yorkshire Building Society direct mortgages, and Alexandra Bodrozic, who has worked within the mortgage litigation team since November 2018.

Nick Piper, strategic business performance and operations manager, said: “Since our webchat capability was increased back in March, we’ve seen how just how invaluable the support from the BDAs is to brokers trying to get the latest information to help them with new applications.”

He added: “We’re delighted to have Lauren and Alexandra join the team. They are already having a significant impact, ensuring we can continue to respond to brokers as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in vulnerable clients since the start of the Covid crisis?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Boris Johnson plans 95 per cent mortgage scheme

Prime minister Boris Johnson has vowed to create ‘Generation Buy’ with a low deposit mortgage scheme that he says could...

Close