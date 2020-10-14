Rewind Wednesday – The Mortgage Administrator Ivent 2020

The third Mortgage Administrator Ivent was held last month attracting more than 200 delegates.

Now, Mortgage Solutions will exclusively release the video presentations from the event every Wednesday for the next few weeks to watch at your leisure.

The first two presentations to be revealed are:

What does the new normal mean for the adviser community?

John Scrivens, regional intermediary relationship manager, Skipton Intermediaries

In this first session, John Scrivens considers what the mortgage market will look like over the next 12 to 18 months.

He also examines the lessons learned from changing working patterns and those of borrowers throughout the pandemic lockdown.

And he asks whether some aspects of the adviser and administrator roles will have to change to service new customer behaviours?

Sector focus: buy to let

Simon Cockerill, head of sales at Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial

Here, Simon Cockerill takes a detailed look at the buy-to-let market development, including understanding the challenges and opportunities landlord clients are currently facing.

He considers how this impacts their strategies for buy-to-let business along with how product and lender criteria are changing.

Ultimately, how does this impact on an administrator’s role in offering seamless customer service and efficient case submission with the lender?

The Mortgage Administrator Ivent 2020 is now accessible on demand for free to all mortgage administrators via the following registration link:

https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-administrator-ivent/venues/online/?pfat=08b4ae5e696e4b3784a43e2200380937