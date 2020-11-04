Housing industry ‘crucial part’ of Covid response says Jenrick

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has praised the industry for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic and urged it to continue working in a Covid-secure way during England’s second lockdown.

In a letter to the housing industry Jenrick applauded the sector for reacting with enormous agility to the extraordinary circumstances presented by Covid-19.

He said the “determination to keep building, repairing, buying and selling the homes our country needs has been a crucial part of the economic response to Covid-19”.

Addressing the latest set of restrictions which begin today, the letter noted: “We can all play our part in ensuring that building and repairing homes can continue safely during this period and that people can buy, sell and move home.”

It continued: “Buying, selling and renting a home can continue, in a Covid-secure way, as it has in recent months.

“Estate and letting agents can operate, show homes and sales suites can remain open and property viewings, mortgage valuations and surveys can take place.

“Our guidance on moving home must be followed. Home repairs and maintenance can continue.”

Continue working safely

Home Builders Federation executive chairman Stewart Baseley and Federation of Master Builders chief executive Brian Berry co-authored the letter with Jenrick.

They reiterated that house building – and its supply chains – should continue working securely.

“The government is clear that work can continue if this is done in line with public health guidance. Construction and other site workers can go to work,” they said.

The letter concluded: “We are committed to supporting the sector through this emergency to continue working safely to build, buy and sell the homes we all need.”