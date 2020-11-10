You are here: Home - News -

News

Persimmon forward sales up 43 per cent amid ‘resilient’ demand

by:
  • 10/11/2020
  • 0
Persimmon forward sales up 43 per cent amid ‘resilient’ demand
Persimmon has reported a 43 per cent increase in forward sales reserved for its properties during Q3 totalling £1.36bn, up from £950m last year.

 

The housebuilder said it had fully sold up for the current year as a “resilient demand for new-build homes” resulted in a strong trading period. 

Its average private weekly sales rates per site were also up 38 per cent in the three months to 9 November, compared to the same period last year.  

Persimmon’s properties sold for an average price of £246,208, slightly up from £242,912 last year but 19 per cent lower than the UK national average. 

The group said its affordable price points made its homes attractive to first-time buyers as half of its private completions for the 10 months to 31 October had been to those stepping onto the property ladder. 

 

Land purchase down

Persimmon has only purchased 1,700 new plots to date this year, a significant drop on the 7,300 plots it acquired last year.

The builder said it remained cautious when acquiring new land and judged each purchase against a “strict criteria”.

The group had a cash balance of £960m as of 31 October 2020, up from £371m the year before. However, it has deferred land commitments of £325m to be paid as well as £70m to land creditors, which it said would leave it with £255m by the end of the year.

Dean Finch, group chief executive, said: “Persimmon continues to perform robustly despite the significant challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and we are currently on course to deliver a good result for 2020.  

The task in front of us is to continue to build a sustainable business in every sense – one that can maintain a strong financial performance whilst continually improving customer service, and fulfilling our important role in the economy, in our communities and for the environment. 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Over a million potential homebuyers have adverse credit – research

An estimated 1.09m people with adverse credit could be looking to buy a property in the next 12 months, according...

Close