You are here: Home - News -

News

Asking prices dip as stamp duty holiday deadline looms – Rightmove

by:
  • 16/11/2020
  • 0
Asking prices dip as stamp duty holiday deadline looms – Rightmove
The average asking price of a property coming to market dropped 0.5 per cent to £322,025 in November from October as sellers reprice to meet the stamp duty holiday deadline, Rightmove has said.

 

Director of property data Tim Bannister said although Rightmove expected its house price index would continue to show increases across the market, there was a slight dip instead as sellers priced their homes “more realistically” to benefit from the tax saving on their onward purchase. 

“We know from a recent Rightmove study that sellers are twice as likely to sell if they agree a sale based on the first price at which their property goes on the market, something that’s even more important now as we move towards the end of March and the end of the stamp duty holiday.”  

“If your initial asking price is too high, then you’re less likely to get an offer even after you’ve cut your price back to a more realistic level,” Bannister added. 

On a yearly basis, asking prices increased 6.3 per cent with Rightmove saying its revised prediction of a seven per cent rise in house prices over the year looked to be on track. 

 

Sales agreed 

Activity in the market remained strong, as national sales agreed rose 50 per cent in October and Rightmove predicted there were 650,000 transactions currently in progress – a 67 per cent increase on the same time last year. 

Regionally, buyer demand in the East of England is the strongest, with a 72 per cent rise on agreed sales.

This was followed by the South East, where agreed sales have seen a 69 per cent uptick and the South West where agreed sales have hiked up by 60 per cent. 

Buyers in London are benefitting from the stamp duty holiday the most with an average of £15,000 saved per transaction.

Those in the South East have avoided a bill of £10,800 on average, while purchasers in the East of England enjoyed an average saving of £8,311. 

 

Larger property demand 

The desire for larger, more expensive homes did not wane in its latest data which showed the number of sales agreed on higher priced properties surged compared to cheaper homes. 

For properties priced between £400,000 and £500,000, there was a 106 per cent rise in sales agreed while properties priced between £100,000 and £200,000 just saw a 16 per cent change on last year. 

Larger homes are also securing buyers quicker than they were last year, dropping to a record low of 49 days23 days faster than the same period in 2019. Meanwhile, the time it takes to find a buyer for a lower priced property fell by just eight days.

On average, properties coming to market have a 49 day wait before a buyer is found. 

 

Processing ‘pile up’ 

Bannister said: “After some brief hesitation as people waited for the detailed government guidance and legislation, it’s now clear that home-movers are carrying on with their searches and sales during this second lockdown in England with the market staying open.  

This ongoing activity means that the processing logjam continues to pile up because of the sheer number trying to reach the finish line by the end of March.

“With 650,000 transactions in the pipeline, millions of people are on tenterhooks until their sale or purchase has completed.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Nationwide expands interest-only mortgages to purchase via brokers

Nationwide Building Society has expanded interest-only to purchases, available through brokers only.  

Close