News

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 27/11/2020

  • 27/11/2020
Mortgage product changes have dominated the headlines this week, with major lenders adjusting rates and criteria.

 

There’s also been a warning for landlords to prepare for capital gains tax (CGT) changes, while lenders alerted brokers to the looming stamp duty deadline.

The continuing cladding scandal has also grabbed reader attention this week.

 

Nationwide cuts fixed mortgage rates

 

NatWest tightens affordability and stops lending to self-employed borrowers receiving SEISS

 

Landlords need to be prepared for every possibility with CGT changes – Young

 

Lenders warn brokers about completing legal work for stamp duty deadline

 

PM slams mortgage lenders for cladding response but leaves leaseholders with the bill

 

Law firm fined for breaching conveyancing AML rules

 

TSB limits self-employed to 75 per cent LTV as Santander tightens income demands

 

Landlords criticise Sunak’s decision to freeze renters’ benefits

 

Platform adds more 90 per cent LTV deals and Clydesdale cuts LTI cap – round-up

 

High rise buildings without cladding will not need EWS1 form after government u-turn

 

 

