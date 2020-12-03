You are here: Home - News -

TSB cuts mortgage rates and Aldermore adds 90 per cent LTV deals

  • 03/12/2020
TSB is reducing rates on select residential mortgages from 4 December, as Aldermore launches 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) products.

 

TSB’s first-time buyer and house purchase two-year and five-year fixes up to 60 per cent LTV are to be trimmed by up to 0.40 per cent.

And two-year fixes between 80 and 85 per cent LTV are to be cut 0.30 per cent.

Remortgage five-year fixes at up to 60 per cent LTV will be reduced by 0.35 per cent.

It comes after the lender has enhanced its offering in the high LTV space.

 

Aldermore offers 90 per cent LTV

Aldermore has launched new mortgages for borrowers with a deposit or equity of 10 per cent.

The lender will be offering deals for purchase and remortgage, featuring a two-year fixed rate at 5.18 per cent and five-year fix at 5.38 per cent.

Both deals come with a £999 fee.

 

