You are here: Home - News -

News

Product transfer business rises again in Q3

by:
  • 04/12/2020
  • 0
Product transfer business rises again in Q3
Product transfer transactions grew by four per cent quarter on quarter from 295,400 to 306,700 for the three months ending September, UK Finance data revealed.

 

Product transfers (PTs) accounted for 79 per cent of all refinancing activity in the quarter, up from 77per cent in Q2 and 72 per cent in Q1, when PT transactions reached 288,500.

Remortgaging in the three months to September totalled 79,110 transactions; 39,870 deals were to withdraw equity and 39,240 were like for like switches.

Compared to the previous quarter, remortgaging transactions have fallen by 10 pc from 87,960 when 42,720 deals included equity withdrawal and 45,240 transactions were straight swaps.

Year on year, overall activity fell by 30 per cent from 112,670 remortgages in Q3 2019.

Last month, Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) revealed that May and August had been the network’s busiest months ever for product transfers.

Mortgage brokers reported that product transfers had overtaken their remortgaging business and SimplyBiz Mortgages chief executive Martin Reynolds said he expected to see that trend continue.

 

House purchases

In Q3, the total number of purchase applications completed was 154,700 with an almost even split between first-time buyer and home mover transactions.

This was an increase of 76 per cent on activity in Q2 when 88,090 purchase applications completed; 46,440 for first-time buyers and 41,650 for home movers.

Year on year, the Q3 volume of purchase loans was 17 per cent lower. In quarter three 2019, a total of 188,230 purchase loans completed; 93,930 for first-time buyers and 94,300 for home movers.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Mortgage broker fined £50k for sending 174,000 illegal spam text messages

A mortgage broker has been fined £50,000 for illegally sending 174,342 nuisance text messages after failing to follow electronic marketing...

Close