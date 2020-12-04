UTB appoints key account manager from Twenty7Tec

United Trust Bank (UTB) has appointed Hannah Oades as key accounts manager joining from technology firm Twenty7Tec.

Oades (pictured) will be responsible for the strategic development of relationships in the residential mortgage market, focusing on brokers operating within networks and mortgage clubs, UTB said.

At Twenty7Tec she was responsible for the company’s analytics platform and managing relationships with more than 130 UK mortgage firms.

She will be working with the existing mortgage sales and introducer relationship team led by sales director – property intermediaries Mike Walters.

United Trust Bank commercial director for mortgages Buster Tolfree said: “Throughout this year we have continued to develop our mortgage proposition and have invested in the team to enable us to maintain service levels to all of our broker partners as we increase our product range and volume capability.

“Hannah already knows many of the key players in the specialist mortgage sector which gives her a valuable head start in deepening UTB’s existing relationships and establishing new ones.

“In addition, Hannah’s experience will be extremely useful as we continue to develop the UTB product range, introducer distribution and digital offering.”