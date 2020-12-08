Pepper Money on adverse: ‘We have to be nailed on sure and confident about affordability’

The specialist market is growing and whatever the economic conditions, adverse credit lenders make decisions drawn from seeking to understand each potential borrower, said Pepper Money sales director Paul Adams.

In the third in our adverse credit video series supported by Pepper Money, Adams explained the science behind lending to one of the more complex segments of the market.

“We have to be nailed on sure and feel confident around affordability and that we are lending responsibly,” he said.

“What we try and do is ring-fence the issue or life event that’s there on the credit file, understand what happened, look at how long ago that was and make a decision. This is why Pepper made a decision not to worry about the level or number of County Court Judgments (CCJs). It doesn’t matter about the value or volume.

“We deal with a whole host of different types of customers with an array of income levels so a big default could be another man’s smaller default.”

He added that it does not matter whether it has been satisfied or not, simply how long ago it was, the recovery and current position.

Impact Specialist Finance managing director Dale Jannels went on to outline the kaleidoscope of lending approaches in the adverse credit market, including the fact Pepper does not credit score and that some lenders were asking borrowers to sign a disclaimer to say they would not take a payment holiday as soon as they move to the lender.

Rob Jupp rounded off the video with his thoughts on how the market has changed since the ‘pile them high, sell them cheap’ days of the 2006 or 2007 market.

“Let’s be clear. This is a fully-functioning, ethical, fair, priced-correctly, risked-correctly marketplace, which has plenty of opportunity for customers that have had adverse credit in the past or present,” said Jupp.

