Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 15/01/21

  • 15/01/2021
Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 15/01/21
The high loan to value market continued its recovery this week, with rate cuts and product launches from two of the country's biggest lenders.

 

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition to ask the government to extend the stamp duty holiday, as conveyancers warn of a completion ‘lottery’ for homebuyers.

Meanwhile, two new tech launches for first-time buyers hit the market and brokers were told to make their buy-to-let clients aware of the landlord licensing scheme.

Here are the stories that made the top 10 this week on Mortgage Solutions.

 

Nationwide cuts dozens of rates including 90 per cent LTV deals

 

Brokers should flag landlord licencing scheme to buy-to-let clients – Popat

 

Petition to extend stamp duty holiday reaches 73k signatures

 

Conveyancers warn completion ‘lottery’ requires urgent stamp duty holiday extension

 

HSBC launches 90 per cent LTV deals and cuts rates on other tiers

 

Barclays rate cuts level five and two-year deals at 90 per cent LTV

 

NatWest stops new lending to European customers without confirmed settlement status

 

Mortgage tech tools to boost first-time buyer savings unveiled

 

There are ‘lots of issues’ with negative interest rates – Bailey

 

Persimmon revenues dip as buyers wait for revamped Help to Buy scheme

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

