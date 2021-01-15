Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 15/01/21

The high loan to value market continued its recovery this week, with rate cuts and product launches from two of the country's biggest lenders.

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition to ask the government to extend the stamp duty holiday, as conveyancers warn of a completion ‘lottery’ for homebuyers.

Meanwhile, two new tech launches for first-time buyers hit the market and brokers were told to make their buy-to-let clients aware of the landlord licensing scheme.

Here are the stories that made the top 10 this week on Mortgage Solutions.