Just Mortgages aims to hire 500 advisers over next three years

Just Mortgages has revealed plans to double in size by aiming to add 500 more advisers by 2023/24.

Brokers can opt to be fully employed by the company or work on a self-employed basis, it said.

The employed division has around 160 brokers who are under normal circumstances mostly based in Spicerhaart estate agents.

The self-employed arm has 345 advisers, with the company looking to add a further 460 over the next 12 months.

Self-employed brokers have the option to expand their own business, with 15 advisers taking on new staff in recent months. Just Mortgages supports hiring with its principal growth training programme.

The firm also has a new build division which has grown from eight advisers at the beginning of 2019 to 20 brokers with plans to increase this to 34 in the next year.

Just Mortgages launched in 2016 with 100 brokers, growing to 500 advisers today with ambitions to reach 1,000 advisers over the coming three years.

The company took on eight new trainees to its broker academy in January, after receiving 750 applicants.

Interest came from a range of ages and backgrounds from people in finance, university graduates, estate agents and teachers, Just Mortgages said.

John Phillips, group operations director at the broker (pictured), said: “Most of our mortgage brokers are self-employed and we are growing every month. One of the side effects of the Covid pandemic, in a good way, has been former brokers returning to the mortgage industry.

“Mortgager advisers who moved career in the past, perhaps to run a pub or a restaurant, have been forced to rethink their employment opportunities, which have been dire for those in industries such as hospitality.

“These former brokers are rejoining at a very busy time as home buyers, buy-to-let investors and those seeking to remortgage need good advice.”