Just Mortgages promotes Panayi to mortgage manager

National mortgage broker firm Just Mortgages has promoted Tara Panayi to the role of mortgage manager.

In her role, Panayi will “mentor and develop” advisers that have graduated from the Just Mortgages academy, as well as existing advisers.

The academy takes a class of 16 through the process of making a fully qualified mortgage and protection adviser, with four academies held each year.

She will work closely with Gareth Lowndes to oversee advisers in Darlows estate agency branches across Cardiff and South Wales.

Panayi will continue to write mortgage and protection business and support clients in Cardiff and the surrounding areas.

She has worked at Just Mortgages since 2011, and before that was a mortgage consultant at Principality Building Society for nearly four years.

Duncan Jones, chapter managing director at Just Mortgages, added: “Tara is a tremendous example of the talent found within Just Mortgages, and we are absolutely thrilled to recognise her hard work and skills with this new expanded role.

“Her wealth of experience and her proven track record will be such a valuable resource for new brokers entering the market with Just Mortgages. The ability to see her at work and to learn from what she does and how she does it will be hugely beneficial too.”

He continued: “Whether employed or self-employed, we are really passionate about giving our advisers all the necessary skills, tools and support to reach their full potential. As evidenced by our leadership and management teams, we also believe in rewarding hard work and recognising talent.

As the business continues to grow, we’ll continue to invest in our team and our future managers to ensure our advisers and our business are in the best possible position to succeed.”

Panayi added: “I’m really pleased to be taking on this new role within Just Mortgages and the opportunity to work closely with our newest advisers. I’m really passionate about the role of advice and supporting every client in achieving their goals.

“My hope is that through this role and by sharing my knowledge and experience, I can support our graduates and our existing advisers in becoming the best adviser they can be.”