TSB and Vida slash buy-to-let rates

TSB and Vida Homeloans are cutting interest rates on their buy-to-let mortgages by up to 50 basis points (bps).

TSB is making the changes to its purchase and remortgage deals with £1,995 and £995 fee options.

The two-year fixes in its 60 per cent and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) tiers have been cut by 30bps.

For example, the 60 per cent LTV deal with a £1,995 fee is now 1.49 per cent, while the £995 fee product is now at 1.69 per cent. The 75 per cent LTV versions are at 1.69 per cent and 1.89 per cent respectively.

In it’s five-year fixes, the 60 per cent LTV products have been reduced by up to 10bps, to 1.74 per cent and 1.89 per cent respectively.

TSB has also made some rate changes to its product transfer range.

Vida Homeloans

Meanwhile, Vida has reduced its Vida 1 range of buy-to-let products by up to 50bps.

The two-year fixes are now at 2.99 per cent for 70 per cent LTV and 3.14 per cent for 75 per cent LTV.

And the five-year fixes are 3.39 per cent and 3.49 per cent at 70 per cent and 75 per cent LTV respectively.

The products are available for purchase and remortgage and on single family dwellings, but not for expats.

Vida has continued to complete purchases on its buy-to-let range but has paused purchases applications for residential deals to help service cases before the stamp duty holiday deadline of 31 March.