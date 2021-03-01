NatWest and Halifax cut rates; Platform caps maximum LTI – round-up

NatWest has cut rates on a series of products for new and existing customers effective from tomorrow.

Two-year fixed purchase mortgages have seen rates cut up to 10 basis points. The fee-free product at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV) has dropped from 2.93 to 2.83 per cent. The fee-free offering at 90 per cent LTV has decreased from 3.48 to 3.43 per cent.

Remortgaging borrowers fixing for two years have seen rate reductions. These include the £0 fee product at 75 per cent LTV, on which rates have reduced by 11 basis points to 1.78 per cent.

At 90 per cent LTV, two-year fixed remortgages have seen cuts of 0.15 per cent to, respectively, 3.24 per cent and 3.44 per cent for the £995 paying and fee-free products.

For borrowers fixing for five years, the fee-free purchase product at 85 per cent LTV has been cut to 3.07 per cent from 3.15 per cent.

Brokers wanting to secure current rates have until 10.30pm tomorrow to produce mortgage illustrations and submit applications online. If brokers are unable to submit applications due to technical issues that cannot be resolved over the phone, they must submit a paper application and email their business development manager by midday.

Platform caps maximum LTI

Platform has reduced the LTV its maximum income multiplier can be considered for from 75 per cent LTV to 70 per cent LTV.

Borrowers requiring loans up to the threshold can borrow up to 4.85x their income while anyone with requirements above 70 per cent LTV and those using Help to Buy will have borrowing capped at 4.49x their income.

The change applies to applications submitted from 1 March.

Product revisions

Platform has re-introduced its Help to Buy mortgages at 60 per cent LTV and 75 per cent LTV with two and five-year fixes.

All products have £500 cashback and free valuations. At 60 per cent LTV, rates for both two and five-year fixes with a £999 fee are 1.79 per cent. At 75 per cent LTV, rates are 1.95 per cent.

For fee-free Help to Buy products, rates are 2.02 per cent at 60 per cent LTV and 2.2 per cent at 75 per cent LTV.

The lender has also relaunched fee-free mortgages at 60 and 75 per cent LTV, with two- and five-year fixes.

Elsewhere, Platform has reduced rates on residential, professional and mainstream mortgages by up to 0.12 per cent. Product switches for residential and buy-to-let mortgages have seen rate hikes of up to 0.19 per cent.

Halifax and BM Solutions

Halifax has reduced rates on remortgages.

Meanwhile Lloyds Banking Group’s buy-to-let brand BM Solutions has increased the rate of a five-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV with a £999 fee. The product transfer now has a rate of 2.21 per cent.