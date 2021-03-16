You are here: Home - News -

News

BoI UK completes £3.1bn mortgage lending with switch to niche areas

by:
  • 16/03/2021
  • 0
BoI UK completes £3.1bn mortgage lending with switch to niche areas
Bank of Ireland UK completed £3.1bn worth of new mortgage lending in 2020, down from the £3.6bn it oversaw in 2019.

 

However, the bank highlighted growth in more specialised mortgage lending with its bespoke operation completing £600m since launching in 2019.

“Bank of Ireland UK has today reported strong growth in niche mortgage lending for 2020, as the bank successfully pivots towards mortgage segments where its mortgage propositions and expertise are adding most value to mortgage intermediaries,” it said.

It added that the £3.1bn lending generated improved returns while maintaining lending quality and was ahead of initial expectations when entering Covid-19 lockdown.

And during the year more than 23,000 mortgage payment breaks were implemented to help customers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bank of Ireland also said its online mortgage application process had taken four days from the typical process.

“Supporting our customers to buy their own homes, including new tailored mortgage products for professionals, was one of our growth segments,” it said.

“The mortgage business operates in a highly competitive market and we are developing customer value propositions which place less focus on the mainstream re-mortgage market.”

Discussing the market overall, the lender said there was little evidence to date of a material increase in mortgage stress but noted it may be some time before the underlying picture in the housing market was evident.

 

Profits down, impairments up

Overall, Bank of Ireland UK achieved an underlying profit before tax of £50m, down from £166m in 2019, while its net interest margin dipped to 1.84 per cent from 1.94 per cent.

The bank also increased its loss provision to £151m from £40m but added that approximately 70 per cent of the impairment charge covered assets that are not credit impaired at present.

In total, 2.48 per cent of all loans were credit impaired, compared to 1.31 per cent in 2019.

It promised a further simplification of its mortgage product offering, while the group will relocate its head office from London to Belfast.

George Higginson, UK mortgages director at Bank of Ireland UK, said 2020 was an extraordinary year for the bank, customers, intermediaries and colleagues.

“I want to thank my colleagues whose agility and commitment enabled us to be there continuously for our customers and intermediaries throughout the last year,” he said.

“There have been challenges across the mortgage market and like other lenders, we provided over 23,000 mortgage payment breaks to support customers through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am proud that Bank of Ireland continued to offer a full range of mortgages throughout the year providing intermediaries with certainty and continued service delivery.”

He noted that in light of the vaccine rollout, improving economic conditions and extension of government support schemes, the lender expected a busy year of mortgage activity in 2021.

“For Bank of Ireland, we continue to have great success with our Bespoke proposition. The positive feedback from the broker market has been very encouraging and confirms there is a need for a lender to take an individual underwriting approach,” Higginson concluded.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Platform cuts rates up to 90 per cent LTV and TMW releases five-year fixed BTL remo

Platform has re-introduced three-year fixes at up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) and made rate changes on...

Close