You are here: Home - News -

News

Exclusive: Jane Benjamin joins Mortgage Brain to lead broker acquisition

by:
  • 22/03/2021
  • 0
Ex-director of mortgages at Sesame Bankhall Group Jane Benjamin is set to join technology provider Mortgage Brain in a newly-created role as head of intermediary acquisition.

 

She is tasked with new customer acquisition and current customer adoption across all Mortgage Brain products.

Benjamin starts today and will be reporting into director of intermediaries, Sharon Marshall after leaving Sesame last month following a group restructure and five years with the advice group.

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said how pleased he is that Benjamin is joining and committing to Mortgage Brain given the raft of other offers she was fielding.

He added that Benjamin would help with the challenge of drawing brokers away from submissions on mortgage lender websites.

“The previous team was focused on existing customers. This is about new users and the wider audience we can help with our technology,” he said.

“Jane’s role is to grow relationships and drive engagement in current products and those under development.

“We want to fully support brokers through our revised intermediary structure and training and making sure we onboard those customers in the way they want, whether that’s through webinar, virtual or digital assistance or video content.”

Benjamin, head of intermediary acquisition said she couldn’t wait to work with both intermediaries and lenders in the new role and was drawn to the passionate ‘people-first’ culture at Mortgage Brain.

“I love our industry and throughout all the hardship of Covid last year it has shown us once again the value of advice. So if I can work with a company that helps on the technology side, that’s the perfect solution for me,” she said.

“This role is about helping advisers find a more effective way to allow them to do their jobs for a better customer and lender outcome.”

Mortgage Brain launched Lendex, its single-log in, digital end-to-end mortgage application and submission software in mid-February. The system has four live lenders – Nationwide Building Society, Virgin Money, Coventry Building Society and Platform – with more planned this year.

The software is accessible though online sourcing solution Mortgage Brain Anywhere or client relationship management tool The Key and offers a compliance audit trail and document uploads and case tracking.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Skipton relaunches 95 per cent LTV mortgages but cautions on short-term availability

Skipton Building Society is coming back into the 95 per cent mortgage market with two products for first-time buyers.

Close