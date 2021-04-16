You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander to launch 95 per cent LTV mortgages on Tuesday

by:
  • 16/04/2021
  • 0
Santander to launch 95 per cent LTV mortgages on Tuesday
Santander will be launching its 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages backed by the government’s guarantee scheme on Tuesday 20 April.

 

However it has not released many product details including interest rates, fee information and fixed or variable periods.

The deals are only available for first-time buyers and movers and do not include remortgages or self-employed borrowers. New build, shared ownership and Right to Buy applications are also excluded.

The government scheme permits a maximum property price of £600,000, the property must be the only residential property owned by the applicant and must be owner-occupied, and the mortgage must be on capital and interest payment basis.

Additionally Santander limits the maximum value of flats it lends on to £400,000.

Therefore, the maximum loan is £570,000 for non-new build houses and £380,000 for non-new build flats. And the maximum loan to income is 4.45 times.

For employed applicants Santander will require the latest payslip plus the latest three months’ personal bank statements.

Applicants must complete the lender’s mortgage guarantee declaration to confirm that they do not own any other property.

 

Other launches

Yesterday Halifax was the first lender to reveal the details of its offering through the government’s 95 per cent LTV guarantee scheme.

It is launching two-year and five-year fixes with £999 fee and fee-free versions of each product – the two-year fixes are at 3.73 per cent and four per cent respectively with the five-year options at four per cent and 4.2 per cent each.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Halifax launching 95 per cent LTV deals next week and cutting rates

Halifax has confirmed it will be launching its range of 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages through the...

Close