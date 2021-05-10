NatWest plugs mortgage application API into Moneysupermarket.com

NatWest has become the third mortgage lender to be integrated into the MoneySuperMarket platform, allowing borrowers to get a quick decision in principle for a remortgage application.

The bank, which joins Santander and Nationwide, is fully integrated with the platform using APIs. Website users can find out if they will qualify for the mortgage amount before they proceed to a full online application.

The next phase of Moneysupermarket’s website development will be to expand into purchase and buy-to-let mortgage searches.

NatWest’s head of digital distribution Dave Harries said the bank would be opening up its product range when the platform expansion was complete.

Mark Gracey, corporate development director at Moneysupermarket, said: “Direct digital integrations with three of the top six lenders on MoneySuperMarket’s mortgage platform simplifies the process and reduces the effort of comparing mortgages. We are pleased to be able to partner with the experienced team at Podium to deliver these significant enhancements for our customers.”